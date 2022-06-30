Jackson Square Capital LLC Sells 491 Shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Jackson Square Capital LLC trimmed its position in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,854 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 491 shares during the period. Jackson Square Capital LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $2,941,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CRM. Vectors Research Management LLC boosted its stake in Salesforce by 128.9% in the fourth quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 103 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new position in Salesforce in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Financial Enhancement Group LLC boosted its stake in Salesforce by 589.5% in the fourth quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 131 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Salesforce during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Salesforce during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 77.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE CRM traded down $5.78 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $164.83. 137,754 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,903,496. Salesforce, Inc. has a 52-week low of $154.55 and a 52-week high of $311.75. The firm has a market cap of $164.01 billion, a PE ratio of 165.64, a PEG ratio of 5.09 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $170.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $202.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 31st. The CRM provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.04. Salesforce had a net margin of 3.59% and a return on equity of 3.92%. The company had revenue of $7.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.38 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.74 EPS. Salesforce’s revenue was up 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently commented on CRM shares. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Salesforce from $208.00 to $218.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Royal Bank of Canada set a $325.00 price target on shares of Salesforce in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Salesforce from $260.00 to $225.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Salesforce from $300.00 to $250.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Salesforce from $360.00 to $291.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $271.28.

In other Salesforce news, insider Parker Harris sold 1,712 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.16, for a total transaction of $322,129.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 91,586 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,232,821.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 20,000 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $4,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 44,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,975,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 110,743 shares of company stock valued at $20,169,996. 4.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

