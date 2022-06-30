Jackson Square Capital LLC Sells 3,766 Shares of MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP)

Jackson Square Capital LLC reduced its stake in MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP – Get Rating) by 31.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,311 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,766 shares during the period. Jackson Square Capital LLC’s holdings in MP Materials were worth $477,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MP. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in MP Materials by 1.7% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,649,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,637,000 after purchasing an additional 60,851 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of MP Materials during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $91,789,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of MP Materials by 18.2% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,649,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,900,000 after buying an additional 253,712 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of MP Materials by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,325,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,181,000 after buying an additional 193,078 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of MP Materials by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 734,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,359,000 after buying an additional 20,937 shares during the last quarter. 74.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other MP Materials news, Director Randall J. Weisenburger acquired 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $33.25 per share, with a total value of $997,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 146,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,884,458.25. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Connie K. Duckworth acquired 15,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $38.37 per share, with a total value of $583,224.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 17,684 shares in the company, valued at $678,535.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 535,289 shares of company stock worth $21,550,078. 49.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of MP stock traded down $1.56 on Thursday, hitting $32.55. 18,121 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,923,560. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 25.52 and a quick ratio of 24.76. The firm has a market cap of $5.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.29, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 3.39. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.43. MP Materials Corp. has a 52 week low of $28.85 and a 52 week high of $60.19.

MP Materials (NYSE:MP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $166.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $132.40 million. MP Materials had a net margin of 46.66% and a return on equity of 21.91%. MP Materials’s revenue for the quarter was up 177.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.11 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that MP Materials Corp. will post 1.32 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of MP Materials in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of MP Materials from $37.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of MP Materials from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. Finally, Northland Securities restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of MP Materials in a report on Monday, June 6th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.71.

MP Materials Corp. owns and operates rare earth mining and processing facilities. It owns and operates the Mountain Pass Rare Earth mine located in the Western Hemisphere. The company holds the mineral rights to the Mountain Pass mine and surrounding areas, as well as intellectual property rights related to the processing and development of rare earth minerals.

