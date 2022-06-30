Jackson Square Capital LLC Invests $619,000 in The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG)

Jackson Square Capital LLC bought a new position in The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 12,650 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $619,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CG. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of The Carlyle Group by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,992,265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $219,175,000 after acquiring an additional 428,537 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in shares of The Carlyle Group by 2,797.8% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,954,291 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $162,191,000 after buying an additional 2,852,342 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of The Carlyle Group by 17.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,001,252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $109,868,000 after buying an additional 298,147 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Carlyle Group by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,701,008 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $93,385,000 after buying an additional 20,632 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Carlyle Group by 15.6% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,185,348 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $65,075,000 after buying an additional 160,297 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CG. JMP Securities began coverage on The Carlyle Group in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on The Carlyle Group from $71.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on The Carlyle Group from $69.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. StockNews.com cut The Carlyle Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on The Carlyle Group from $68.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $59.00.

Shares of NASDAQ CG traded down $0.83 during trading on Thursday, hitting $31.62. The company had a trading volume of 28,985 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,669,152. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a current ratio of 2.65. The Carlyle Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.22 and a 12 month high of $60.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.55.

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.24). The business had revenue of $779.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. The Carlyle Group had a net margin of 33.77% and a return on equity of 41.54%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.58 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that The Carlyle Group Inc. will post 4.15 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 10th were paid a dividend of $0.325 per share. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.11%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 9th. This is an increase from The Carlyle Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The Carlyle Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.69%.

In other The Carlyle Group news, major shareholder Carlyle Group Inc. sold 8,546 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.23, for a total transaction of $489,087.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director David M. Rubenstein sold 2,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.67, for a total value of $77,340,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 29,249,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,131,083,733.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,093,969 shares of company stock worth $82,709,291 in the last three months. 29.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The Carlyle Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

