Jackson Square Capital LLC Increases Stock Position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Jackson Square Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 16.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,542 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 1,866 shares during the quarter. Broadcom accounts for approximately 2.7% of Jackson Square Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Jackson Square Capital LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $8,527,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. raised its position in shares of Broadcom by 98.5% during the fourth quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. now owns 2,015 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,340,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new position in shares of Broadcom in the 4th quarter worth $69,000. Cullinan Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Broadcom by 20.8% in the 4th quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. now owns 2,320 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,544,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC now owns 2,884 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,919,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 4,249 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,827,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the period. 81.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Broadcom alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Broadcom from $723.00 to $703.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $780.00 to $625.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $665.00 to $690.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Broadcom from $700.00 to $725.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $683.17.

In other news, Director Diane M. Bryant sold 476 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $629.55, for a total value of $299,665.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $982,098. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

AVGO traded down $3.52 during trading on Thursday, hitting $486.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,115 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,533,772. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $552.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $585.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. Broadcom Inc. has a 12 month low of $455.71 and a 12 month high of $677.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $196.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.04.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $9.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.88 by $1.19. Broadcom had a return on equity of 56.29% and a net margin of 29.76%. The firm had revenue of $8.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.91 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $5.89 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 33.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 22nd will be given a $4.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 21st. This represents a $16.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.37%. Broadcom’s payout ratio is 81.31%.

Broadcom announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, May 26th that permits the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the semiconductor manufacturer to purchase up to 4.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Broadcom Profile (Get Rating)

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.