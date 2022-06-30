Jackson Square Capital LLC Has $3.81 Million Stock Holdings in Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN)

Jackson Square Capital LLC lifted its position in Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN – Get Rating) by 484.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 62,803 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 52,061 shares during the period. Ciena makes up approximately 1.2% of Jackson Square Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Jackson Square Capital LLC’s holdings in Ciena were worth $3,808,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CIEN. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in Ciena during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,448,000. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Ciena by 65.4% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 98,850 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $5,076,000 after buying an additional 39,083 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in Ciena by 23.7% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 67,394 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $3,460,000 after buying an additional 12,915 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in Ciena by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,753 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $244,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Ciena by 804.7% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 35,285 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,812,000 after buying an additional 31,385 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CIEN. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Ciena from $85.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Ciena from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Ciena from $96.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 6th. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Ciena from $96.00 to $82.00 in a report on Monday, June 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Ciena from $64.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.71.

In related news, Director Judith M. Obrien sold 2,839 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.40, for a total value of $174,314.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 68,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,196,137.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, SVP Scott Mcfeely sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.29, for a total value of $286,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 110,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,317,540.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 33,149 shares of company stock valued at $1,721,225. 0.94% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CIEN stock traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $45.60. 4,480 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,655,679. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 3.72 and a quick ratio of 3.10. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $50.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.49. Ciena Co. has a one year low of $41.63 and a one year high of $78.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.87.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $949.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $950.86 million. Ciena had a return on equity of 12.18% and a net margin of 11.15%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.52 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Ciena Co. will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ciena Corporation provides network hardware, software, and services that support the transport, routing, switching, aggregation, service delivery, and management of video, data, and voice traffic on communications networks worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers hardware networking products and solutions that optimized for the convergence of coherent optical transport, optical transport network switching, and packet switching.

