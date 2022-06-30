Jackson Square Capital LLC Has $1.12 Million Stake in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Jackson Square Capital LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,046 shares of the company’s stock after selling 63 shares during the period. Jackson Square Capital LLC’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $1,116,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CHTR. Sigma Planning Corp increased its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 24.3% in the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 1,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $691,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Charter Communications by 27.3% during the first quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 112 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Wolf Group Capital Advisors bought a new position in Charter Communications during the first quarter worth about $1,044,000. Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Charter Communications during the first quarter worth about $280,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 6.1% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 9,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,190,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares in the last quarter. 83.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ CHTR traded up $2.95 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $466.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,744 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,551,054. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 52 week low of $407.75 and a 52 week high of $825.62. The company has a market capitalization of $78.35 billion, a PE ratio of 16.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.69. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $470.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $549.11.

Charter Communications ( NASDAQ:CHTR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $6.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.46 by $0.44. Charter Communications had a net margin of 9.64% and a return on equity of 25.34%. The firm had revenue of $13.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.11 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 29.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CHTR. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Charter Communications from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Bank of America lowered Charter Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Benchmark lowered their price target on Charter Communications from $825.00 to $805.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Pivotal Research lowered their price target on Charter Communications from $750.00 to $585.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Charter Communications from $599.00 to $436.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Charter Communications has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $669.70.

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high-definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view services.

