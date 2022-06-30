Jackson Square Capital LLC Grows Holdings in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Jackson Square Capital LLC raised its stake in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) by 16.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,029 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,001 shares during the period. Jackson Square Capital LLC’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $696,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Shore Point Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 135.5% in the 1st quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the period. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI acquired a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. 79.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Raytheon Technologies stock traded up $1.23 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $94.53. 37,820 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,937,422. The company has a market cap of $140.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $94.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $94.29. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a fifty-two week low of $79.00 and a fifty-two week high of $106.02.

Raytheon Technologies ( NYSE:RTX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.14. Raytheon Technologies had a net margin of 6.47% and a return on equity of 9.24%. The firm had revenue of $15.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.83 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.90 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 18th. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.85%.

Several research firms have recently commented on RTX. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $100.00 to $112.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $118.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a report on Friday, April 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $125.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Cowen upped their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.91.

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

