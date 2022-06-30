Jackson Square Capital LLC Boosts Stock Position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Jackson Square Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 50,047 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,244 shares during the quarter. Abbott Laboratories makes up about 1.8% of Jackson Square Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. Jackson Square Capital LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $5,924,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 2,496 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Webster Bank N. A. boosted its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 10,473 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $1,474,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. Sequent Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Sequent Asset Management LLC now owns 6,086 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $856,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 6,878 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $968,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, Innovative Portfolios boosted its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Innovative Portfolios now owns 2,608 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $367,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. 73.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Abbott Laboratories alerts:

In related news, SVP Randel William Woodgrift sold 24,000 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.00, for a total transaction of $2,712,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 47,854 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,407,502. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.22, for a total transaction of $5,661,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,973,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $789,539,670. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ABT traded down $1.50 during trading on Thursday, hitting $107.60. 67,700 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,891,145. Abbott Laboratories has a 1 year low of $101.24 and a 1 year high of $142.60. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $111.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $120.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $188.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.31, a P/E/G ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.26. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 17.35% and a return on equity of 28.72%. The company had revenue of $11.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.32 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 14th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is 43.62%.

ABT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $146.00 to $143.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. BTIG Research reduced their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $143.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Abbott Laboratories presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $139.64.

Abbott Laboratories Profile (Get Rating)

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Abbott Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abbott Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.