Jabil (NYSE:JBL) Issues Q4 2022 Earnings Guidance

Jabil (NYSE:JBL – Get Rating) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.94-$2.34 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $2.01. The company issued revenue guidance of $8.10 billion-$8.70 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $8.27 billion. Jabil also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $7.45-$7.45 EPS.

Jabil stock traded down $0.81 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $51.18. 22,216 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,151,380. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.73, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.37. Jabil has a fifty-two week low of $51.53 and a fifty-two week high of $72.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.70.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 16th. The technology company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.10. Jabil had a return on equity of 37.88% and a net margin of 2.69%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.12 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Jabil will post 6.59 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 13th. Jabil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.50%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on JBL shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Jabil from $78.00 to $69.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Jabil from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 15th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Jabil from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Jabil presently has an average rating of Strong Buy and a consensus target price of $74.80.

In other news, CEO Mark T. Mondello sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.20, for a total transaction of $746,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,055,589 shares in the company, valued at $127,857,635.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Gerald Creadon sold 3,703 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.76, for a total transaction of $202,776.28. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 46,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,528,050.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 19,203 shares of company stock valued at $1,166,176. Company insiders own 2.59% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of JBL. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Jabil by 230.6% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,863,230 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $115,018,000 after purchasing an additional 1,299,593 shares during the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new stake in Jabil during the first quarter valued at $23,055,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in Jabil by 58.6% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 382,918 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $23,633,000 after acquiring an additional 141,511 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Jabil by 3.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,454,878 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $275,000,000 after acquiring an additional 127,736 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in Jabil by 80.2% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 272,755 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $16,837,000 after acquiring an additional 121,430 shares during the last quarter. 79.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. It offers electronics design, production, and product management services. The company provides electronic design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development, and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

