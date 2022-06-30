ITOCHU (OTCMKTS:ITOCY) Hits New 52-Week Low at $52.34

ITOCHU Co. (OTCMKTS:ITOCY – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $52.34 and last traded at $53.87, with a volume of 73061 shares. The stock had previously closed at $54.69.
Separately, Mizuho upgraded ITOCHU from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 9th.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $57.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.92.
About ITOCHU (OTCMKTS:ITOCY)
ITOCHU Corporation engages in trading and importing/exporting various products worldwide. The company's Textile segment produces and sells fiber and garment materials, textiles fabrics, apparel, and industrial materials; and imports lifestyle brands, fashion accessories, and garments in various areas, such as luxury, casual, and sports.
