iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI) Shares Sold by MBE Wealth Management LLC

MBE Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI – Get Rating) by 10.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,018 shares of the company’s stock after selling 696 shares during the quarter. MBE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF were worth $367,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF in the third quarter valued at $609,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 439.5% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 24,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,508,000 after acquiring an additional 19,571 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 712.6% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 18,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,153,000 after acquiring an additional 16,111 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 399.4% in the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $490,000 after acquiring an additional 6,243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $237,000.

Get iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA IHI traded down $0.69 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $50.09. The company had a trading volume of 18,760 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,430,288. iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF has a 1-year low of $47.24 and a 1-year high of $67.29. The business has a 50 day moving average of $52.82 and a 200-day moving average of $57.90.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.