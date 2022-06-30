iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Shares Sold by Well Done LLC

Well Done LLC trimmed its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 13.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,114 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 6,245 shares during the period. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF comprises 0.8% of Well Done LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Well Done LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $4,220,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IJR. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Mystic Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Shore Point Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. London Co. of Virginia acquired a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Aspire Wealth Management Corp acquired a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000.
IJR traded down $1.48 during trading on Thursday, hitting $91.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 52,961 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,080,313. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a twelve month low of $88.53 and a twelve month high of $121.45. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $97.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $104.69.
iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.
