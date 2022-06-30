iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Shares Bought by Selective Wealth Management Inc.

Selective Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 706.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,031 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,655 shares during the quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $327,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Provida Pension Fund Administrator acquired a new position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $418,981,000. CWM LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $190,000,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 22,853,764 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,616,984,000 after purchasing an additional 1,494,887 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,638,888 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,134,339,000 after purchasing an additional 1,273,322 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SBB Research Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $132,733,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJR opened at $92.80 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $97.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $104.69. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 12 month low of $88.53 and a 12 month high of $121.45.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

