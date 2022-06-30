iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) is Financial Life Advisors’ 2nd Largest Position

Financial Life Advisors boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 167,655 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,650 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF makes up 10.8% of Financial Life Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Financial Life Advisors’ holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $26,107,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IVE. Bank of New Hampshire purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the first quarter valued at $55,000. Polianta Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $4,687,000. Objective Capital Management LLC raised its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Objective Capital Management LLC now owns 15,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,443,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,003,000 after buying an additional 856 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Independent Wealth Network Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 140.4% in the 1st quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. now owns 8,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,251,000 after acquiring an additional 4,691 shares during the period.

Shares of IVE stock traded down $1.72 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $136.44. 13,427 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,373,541. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $145.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $151.18. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $132.18 and a fifty-two week high of $160.38.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

