iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $18.80

iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $18.80 and last traded at $18.91, with a volume of 221661 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $19.14.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $20.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.51.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SLV. PYA Waltman Capital LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Silver Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in iShares Silver Trust by 157.1% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,260 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 770 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

