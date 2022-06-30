iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $18.80

iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLVGet Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $18.80 and last traded at $18.91, with a volume of 221661 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $19.14.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $20.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.51.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SLV. PYA Waltman Capital LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Silver Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in iShares Silver Trust by 157.1% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,260 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 770 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Silver Trust Company Profile (NYSEARCA:SLV)

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

