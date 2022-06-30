iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) Stake Boosted by Howard Wealth Management LLC

Howard Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Get Rating) by 7.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,796 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the quarter. Howard Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $230,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $90,000. First United Bank & Trust grew its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. First United Bank & Trust now owns 49,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,083,000 after acquiring an additional 4,017 shares in the last quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC now owns 18,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,394,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC purchased a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $201,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $8,782,000.

NASDAQ:DVY traded down $0.95 on Thursday, hitting $117.04. 3,270 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,316,522. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 1 year low of $111.53 and a 1 year high of $133.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $124.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $124.63.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th were paid a dividend of $0.867 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $3.47 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.96%.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Company Profile

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

