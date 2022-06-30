iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWX) Shares Sold by Harbor Investment Advisory LLC

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lowered its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWX – Get Rating) by 13.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 52,489 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,923 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC owned 0.27% of iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF worth $3,656,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF by 37.4% during the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares during the period. TimeScale Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth $153,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $155,000. Finally, CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth $162,000.

IWX stock opened at $62.13 on Thursday. iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF has a one year low of $59.56 and a one year high of $71.88. The company has a fifty day moving average of $64.93 and a 200-day moving average of $67.74.

iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF(the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index is a style factor weighted index that measures the performance of the largest-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

