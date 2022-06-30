iShares Russell Top 200 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWL) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of iShares Russell Top 200 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWL – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 12,374 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 92% from the previous session’s volume of 146,514 shares.The stock last traded at $88.99 and had previously closed at $90.61.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $94.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $103.15.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of IWL. Wealthfront Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $228,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in iShares Russell Top 200 ETF by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 81,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,861,000 after purchasing an additional 6,853 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Russell Top 200 ETF by 234.1% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 39,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,236,000 after purchasing an additional 27,462 shares in the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $320,000. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 ETF by 19.7% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $939,000 after buying an additional 1,433 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell Top 200 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted, capitalization-weighted index that measures the performance of the largest capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

