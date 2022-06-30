iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP) Shares Sold by Amarillo National Bank

Amarillo National Bank trimmed its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,529 shares of the company’s stock after selling 962 shares during the period. Amarillo National Bank’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $2,565,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWP. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 22.6% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 2,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at $3,351,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at $258,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $788,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWP opened at $80.14 on Thursday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $74.75 and a 12-month high of $123.45. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $84.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $95.55.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

