iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Shares Purchased by HFG Advisors Inc.

HFG Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,731 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. iShares Russell 2000 ETF accounts for 1.1% of HFG Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. HFG Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $971,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Global Trust Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 909.1% in the 4th quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 111 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Outfitter Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Norwood Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 4th quarter worth $34,000.

Shares of IWM stock traded down $3.21 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $167.48. The stock had a trading volume of 685,476 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,947,242. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $162.78 and a fifty-two week high of $244.46. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $180.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $196.99.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

