iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWT) Hits New 52-Week Low at $49.83

iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWT – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $49.83 and last traded at $49.84, with a volume of 50317 shares. The stock had previously closed at $51.53.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.54.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF in the first quarter valued at $68,000. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $97,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $187,000.

Ishares MSCI Taiwan Index Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Taiwan IndexSM (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Taiwan Stock Exchange.

