iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) Stock Holdings Increased by Amarillo National Bank

Amarillo National Bank increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Get Rating) by 48.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 378,754 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 123,009 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF comprises about 3.3% of Amarillo National Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Amarillo National Bank’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $17,101,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EEM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 120.2% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,592,827 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $566,310,000 after buying an additional 6,327,100 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $141,569,000. Allstate Corp acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $124,184,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $89,626,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 111.9% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,412,783 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $166,713,000 after purchasing an additional 1,801,870 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF stock opened at $40.29 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $41.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.03. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $38.94 and a 1-year high of $55.31.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

