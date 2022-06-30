iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX) Stake Boosted by Well Done LLC

Well Done LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX – Get Rating) by 42.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,121 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,428 shares during the quarter. Well Done LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF were worth $424,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ACWX. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 28.2% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Guidance Point Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Guidance Point Advisors LLC now owns 7,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Brickley Wealth Management lifted its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Brickley Wealth Management now owns 4,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after buying an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. City Holding Co. lifted its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 3,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. lifted its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 12,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $709,000 after buying an additional 347 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ ACWX traded down $0.72 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $44.48. 13,501 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,512,733. iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF has a 52 week low of $44.07 and a 52 week high of $58.56. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $47.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.96.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th were issued a dividend of $0.837 per share. This is a positive change from iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.82. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 9th.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.