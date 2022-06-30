iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI) Holdings Increased by Independent Wealth Network Inc.

Independent Wealth Network Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 35,900 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,579 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF accounts for about 2.3% of Independent Wealth Network Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Independent Wealth Network Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF were worth $3,582,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 23.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 9,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $971,000 after buying an additional 1,838 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the third quarter worth about $290,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 34.2% during the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 2,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 757 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $812,000 after purchasing an additional 558 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bremer Bank National Association lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 99.8% in the 4th quarter. Bremer Bank National Association now owns 690,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,070,000 after purchasing an additional 344,997 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF stock opened at $84.56 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $87.69 and its 200 day moving average is $93.04. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a one year low of $81.26 and a one year high of $107.46.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th were paid a $0.847 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 9th.

