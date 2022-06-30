iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) Shares Sold by Boltwood Capital Management

Boltwood Capital Management trimmed its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Get Rating) by 34.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,950 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,365 shares during the period. iShares MBS ETF comprises about 1.5% of Boltwood Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Boltwood Capital Management’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $3,764,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares MBS ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $388,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its position in iShares MBS ETF by 93.3% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 17,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,854,000 after purchasing an additional 8,277 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares MBS ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $30,803,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 283.2% in the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 1,031 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA lifted its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 154.5% in the 4th quarter. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA now owns 159,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,150,000 after buying an additional 96,904 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares MBS ETF stock opened at $96.93 on Thursday. iShares MBS ETF has a 1 year low of $94.32 and a 1 year high of $108.83. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $97.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $101.89.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd were paid a $0.162 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.01%. This is a positive change from iShares MBS ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.15.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

