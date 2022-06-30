iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:USRT) is MBE Wealth Management LLC’s 5th Largest Position

MBE Wealth Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:USRT – Get Rating) by 21.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 142,025 shares of the company’s stock after selling 39,221 shares during the period. iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF accounts for 5.5% of MBE Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. MBE Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.38% of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF worth $9,182,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Adirondack Trust Co. purchased a new position in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF during the first quarter valued at $40,000. Pecaut & CO. purchased a new position in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF in the 4th quarter worth $54,000. Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 133.7% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 874 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OLD Second National Bank of Aurora grew its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 20.4% in the 4th quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 1,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:USRT traded down $0.65 on Thursday, reaching $53.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 438 shares, compared to its average volume of 323,337. iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF has a 52-week low of $50.55 and a 52-week high of $68.08. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.34.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.