iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:IXUS) Short Interest Up 327.8% in June

iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:IXUS – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,380,000 shares, an increase of 327.8% from the May 31st total of 790,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,528,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of IXUS. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF during the first quarter worth $338,853,000. Horizon Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF during the fourth quarter worth $249,279,000. Amica Mutual Insurance Co. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF by 428.2% during the fourth quarter. Amica Mutual Insurance Co. now owns 2,929,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,829,000 after buying an additional 2,375,000 shares during the period. PFS Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF during the fourth quarter worth $110,487,000. Finally, Miracle Mile Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF by 367.9% during the fourth quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 1,056,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,926,000 after buying an additional 830,468 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:IXUS traded down $0.26 on Thursday, hitting $57.03. 2,687,296 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,773,225. iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF has a 1-year low of $55.92 and a 1-year high of $74.97. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $60.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $65.34.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th were paid a dividend of $0.948 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 9th.

