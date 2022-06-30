iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Stock Holdings Reduced by Crestone Asset Management LLC

Crestone Asset Management LLC lowered its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) by 5.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,313 shares of the company’s stock after selling 710 shares during the quarter. Crestone Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $786,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 243,552,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,178,722,000 after purchasing an additional 12,073,555 shares in the last quarter. TIAA FSB grew its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.3% in the first quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 64,735,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,494,814,000 after purchasing an additional 1,468,701 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 47,074,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,513,643,000 after purchasing an additional 4,486,189 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 39,083,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,917,200,000 after purchasing an additional 1,716,112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 33,873,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,528,336,000 after purchasing an additional 1,306,432 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

Shares of BATS IEFA opened at $59.10 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $63.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.19. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $56.55 and a one year high of $70.84.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.