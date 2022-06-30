iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Shares Acquired by Objective Capital Management LLC

Objective Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 28,643 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 466 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF makes up approximately 1.5% of Objective Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Objective Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,991,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Archford Capital Strategies LLC increased its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 118,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,839,000 after buying an additional 9,824 shares during the period. Patten Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 19.0% during the 4th quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 36,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,702,000 after purchasing an additional 5,782 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 192.4% in the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 69,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,195,000 after buying an additional 45,793 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $752,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 309,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,489,000 after buying an additional 14,190 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

BATS:IEFA opened at $59.10 on Thursday. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $56.55 and a 1 year high of $70.84. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.19.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.