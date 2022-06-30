iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB) Shares Bought by Marcum Wealth LLC

Marcum Wealth LLC lifted its position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB – Get Rating) by 6.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 22,305 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,340 shares during the period. Marcum Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF were worth $1,081,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Newman & Schimel LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 6,695.0% in the 1st quarter. Newman & Schimel LLC now owns 25,313,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $522,000 after acquiring an additional 24,940,583 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 13,211,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $666,231,000 after purchasing an additional 810,425 shares during the last quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC now owns 6,233,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,365,000 after purchasing an additional 453,950 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,574,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,261,000 after purchasing an additional 26,286 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,112,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,947,000 after purchasing an additional 44,734 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ ISTB opened at $47.29 on Thursday. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $46.76 and a 12-month high of $51.38. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.77.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.073 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.85%. This is an increase from iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07.

