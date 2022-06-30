iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SLQD) Short Interest Down 86.7% in June

iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SLQD – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 37,200 shares, a decrease of 86.7% from the May 31st total of 279,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 570,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF stock traded up $0.04 on Thursday, reaching $48.42. 1,600 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 516,289. iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $47.86 and a 52 week high of $51.91. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $48.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.61.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.064 per share. This represents a $0.77 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. This is a boost from iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 1st.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 108.1% in the 1st quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 795 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 68.9% in the 1st quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 995 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $69,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 48.7% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 107.2% in the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 830 shares in the last quarter.

