iQIYI (NASDAQ:IQ) Trading Down 7.2%

iQIYI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IQ – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 7.2% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $4.11 and last traded at $4.11. 94,894 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 19,915,094 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.43.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Benchmark raised shares of iQIYI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, May 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of iQIYI from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $2.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of iQIYI in a research report on Sunday, April 10th. They set a “hold” rating and a $6.20 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of iQIYI from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $4.50 to $5.60 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, iQIYI has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.59.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $3.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. The company has a market cap of $3.36 billion, a PE ratio of -4.76 and a beta of 0.89.

iQIYI ( NASDAQ:IQ Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.14. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. iQIYI had a negative return on equity of 62.47% and a negative net margin of 15.85%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.25) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that iQIYI, Inc. will post -0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of iQIYI during the third quarter valued at $1,586,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of iQIYI by 46.6% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,681,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,501,000 after purchasing an additional 852,497 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of iQIYI by 470.8% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 49,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,000 after purchasing an additional 40,797 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in iQIYI by 95.2% during the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 1,365,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,966,000 after buying an additional 666,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in iQIYI during the third quarter valued at approximately $268,000. 32.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iQIYI, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online entertainment services under the iQIYI brand in the People's Republic of China. The company offers various products and services comprising internet video, online games, live broadcasting, online literature, animations, e-commerce, and social media platform.

