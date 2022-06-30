Ion Energy (CVE:ION) Hits New 1-Year Low at $0.18

Ion Energy Ltd. (CVE:ION – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.18 and last traded at C$0.19, with a volume of 15600 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.19.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.38. The stock has a market capitalization of C$11.49 million and a P/E ratio of -4.74.

Get Ion Energy alerts:

Ion Energy Company Profile (CVE:ION)

Ion Energy Ltd. explores for and develops lithium assets in Asia. Its flagship property is the Baavhai Uul lithium brine project that covers 81,758 hectares located in Mongolia. The company is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ion Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ion Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.