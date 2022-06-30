Investors Purchase High Volume of Put Options on Maravai LifeSciences (NASDAQ:MRVI)

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVI – Get Rating) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock investors bought 1,002 put options on the company. This represents an increase of 1,791% compared to the average volume of 53 put options.

MRVI stock traded up $0.44 on Thursday, reaching $28.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,911 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,896,077. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.56. Maravai LifeSciences has a 12-month low of $23.16 and a 12-month high of $63.55. The firm has a market cap of $7.21 billion, a PE ratio of 17.01 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 6.55 and a current ratio of 7.14.

Maravai LifeSciences ( NASDAQ:MRVI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.11. Maravai LifeSciences had a return on equity of 96.51% and a net margin of 25.25%. The company had revenue of $244.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $232.29 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.26 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 64.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Maravai LifeSciences will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Select Equity Group L.P. lifted its position in Maravai LifeSciences by 69.5% during the fourth quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 20,542,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $860,731,000 after buying an additional 8,420,492 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in Maravai LifeSciences by 12.0% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,965,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,198,000 after buying an additional 962,082 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Maravai LifeSciences by 16.8% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,133,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,857,000 after acquiring an additional 594,447 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Maravai LifeSciences by 0.8% during the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,582,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,356,000 after acquiring an additional 28,405 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Maravai LifeSciences by 12.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,810,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,850,000 after acquiring an additional 201,284 shares in the last quarter. 50.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc, a life sciences company, provides products to enable the development of drug therapies, diagnostics, novel vaccines, and support research on human diseases in the United States and internationally. The company's products address the key phases of biopharmaceutical development and include nucleic acids for diagnostic and therapeutic applications, antibody-based products to detect impurities during the production of biopharmaceutical products, and products to detect the expression of proteins in tissues of various species.

