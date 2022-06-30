Investors Buy High Volume of Guidewire Software Call Options (NYSE:GWRE)

Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE – Get Rating) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Traders acquired 1,297 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 1,563% compared to the typical daily volume of 78 call options.

Shares of GWRE traded down $3.26 on Thursday, reaching $70.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 286 shares, compared to its average volume of 589,638. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 4.45 and a quick ratio of 4.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -40.96 and a beta of 1.31. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $79.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $91.36. Guidewire Software has a 12-month low of $69.61 and a 12-month high of $130.95.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 7th. The technology company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $197.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $187.73 million. Guidewire Software had a negative net margin of 18.86% and a negative return on equity of 7.80%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.39) earnings per share. Analysts expect that Guidewire Software will post -1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Guidewire Software news, Director Andrew William Fraser Brown sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.14, for a total value of $296,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $187,129.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, insider James Winston King sold 993 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.18, for a total transaction of $71,674.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 28,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,043,199.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 15,898 shares of company stock worth $1,157,541 in the last ninety days. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Guidewire Software by 2.1% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,197,607 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $491,797,000 after buying an additional 109,373 shares during the period. Skye Global Management LP boosted its stake in Guidewire Software by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Skye Global Management LP now owns 2,286,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $259,530,000 after buying an additional 208,000 shares during the period. Route One Investment Company L.P. boosted its stake in Guidewire Software by 14.6% during the first quarter. Route One Investment Company L.P. now owns 2,245,730 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $212,491,000 after buying an additional 286,750 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Guidewire Software by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,216,665 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $251,658,000 after buying an additional 172,751 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Guidewire Software by 17.1% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,737,384 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $164,391,000 after buying an additional 253,401 shares during the period.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on GWRE shares. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Guidewire Software from $100.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Guidewire Software from $89.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. BTIG Research decreased their price objective on shares of Guidewire Software from $146.00 to $125.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Guidewire Software in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $125.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Guidewire Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, June 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Guidewire Software presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $109.60.

Guidewire Software, Inc provides software products for property and casualty insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite comprising Guidewire PolicyCenter, BillingCenter, and ClaimCenter applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform that offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers; and Guidewire InsuranceSuite for Self-Managed.

