Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV Trims Stock Holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV trimmed its holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 11.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 38,429 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,987 shares during the quarter. Coca-Cola comprises about 1.2% of Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $2,383,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Studio Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Coca-Cola in the third quarter worth approximately $237,000. Wealthsource Partners LLC lifted its position in Coca-Cola by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 21,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,149,000 after acquiring an additional 2,332 shares in the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC boosted its stake in Coca-Cola by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 182,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,541,000 after purchasing an additional 18,886 shares during the last quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola in the 4th quarter worth $94,000. Finally, Bremer Bank National Association raised its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 22.0% in the fourth quarter. Bremer Bank National Association now owns 54,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,204,000 after purchasing an additional 9,767 shares during the last quarter. 68.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Coca-Cola alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently commented on KO. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Barclays set a $74.00 price target on Coca-Cola in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. StockNews.com upgraded Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, DZ Bank lowered shares of Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $68.05.

KO traded down $0.21 on Thursday, hitting $62.52. The company had a trading volume of 51,109 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,089,279. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The Coca-Cola Company has a 12-month low of $52.28 and a 12-month high of $67.20. The company has a market cap of $271.03 billion, a PE ratio of 26.36, a PEG ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.58.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $10.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.83 billion. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 25.69% and a return on equity of 41.84%. The business’s revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.55 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.82%. Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is 73.95%.

In other Coca-Cola news, SVP Jennifer K. Mann sold 43,636 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.81, for a total value of $2,784,413.16. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 66,245 shares in the company, valued at $4,227,093.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Brian John Smith sold 35,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.04, for a total transaction of $2,400,032.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 116,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,787,902.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 412,161 shares of company stock worth $26,786,278. 0.98% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Coca-Cola Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; flavored and enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.