Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV Sells 470 Shares of WestRock (NYSE:WRK)

Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV lessened its stake in WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,108 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 470 shares during the quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV’s holdings in WestRock were worth $475,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in WestRock in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of WestRock in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of WestRock in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of WestRock by 34.0% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,084 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mystic Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of WestRock in the fourth quarter worth about $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.42% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Thomas Stigers sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.10, for a total value of $751,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 88,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,410,503.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on WRK shares. StockNews.com downgraded WestRock from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, June 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on WestRock from $66.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on WestRock from $52.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 18th. TheStreet cut WestRock from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Finally, Citigroup cut WestRock from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $53.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.86.

NYSE WRK traded down $0.88 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $39.33. 7,405 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,501,756. The business’s 50-day moving average is $46.72 and its 200-day moving average is $46.14. WestRock has a twelve month low of $38.40 and a twelve month high of $54.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 0.99.

WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.16. WestRock had a return on equity of 9.32% and a net margin of 3.93%. The firm had revenue of $5.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.54 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that WestRock will post 5.11 EPS for the current year.

WestRock announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, May 5th that allows the company to repurchase 25,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization allows the basic materials company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 12th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 11th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.54%. WestRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.78%.

WestRock Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides fiber-based paper and packaging solutions in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through two segments, Corrugated Packaging and Consumer Packaging. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards to consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

