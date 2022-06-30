Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV Sells 1,604 Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV decreased its stake in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 17.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,679 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,604 shares during the quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $998,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. IFS Advisors LLC bought a new position in International Business Machines during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 537.5% in the 4th quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 255 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Claremont Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Bray Capital Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 402 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.22% of the company’s stock.

Get International Business Machines alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $162.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $150.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Tigress Financial raised their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $133.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $165.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $148.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, International Business Machines presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $147.25.

IBM stock traded down $0.70 during trading on Thursday, reaching $140.01. The company had a trading volume of 14,491 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,400,210. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $136.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $132.19. The company has a market cap of $125.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.92. International Business Machines Co. has a twelve month low of $114.56 and a twelve month high of $147.50.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 19th. The technology company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.06. International Business Machines had a net margin of 8.21% and a return on equity of 42.14%. The business had revenue of $14.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.84 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.77 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th were paid a dividend of $1.65 per share. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.71%. This is a boost from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.64. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 9th. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is presently 108.20%.

In other news, major shareholder Business Machine International sold 22,301,536 shares of International Business Machines stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.95, for a total transaction of $311,106,427.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,301,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $311,106,427.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About International Business Machines (Get Rating)

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions, such as Red Hat, an enterprise open-source solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for International Business Machines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Business Machines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.