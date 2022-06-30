Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV Invests $213,000 in Kellogg (NYSE:K)

Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV acquired a new position in shares of Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 3,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of K. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in Kellogg in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. AHL Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Kellogg in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Schubert & Co bought a new position in shares of Kellogg in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Kellogg in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Paragon Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Kellogg in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. 84.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on K. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Kellogg from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Kellogg from $62.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Kellogg from $67.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Piper Sandler cut shares of Kellogg from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $66.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Kellogg from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kellogg presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.10.

In other Kellogg news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 146,153 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.61, for a total transaction of $10,319,863.33. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 57,316,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,047,114,534.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders have sold a total of 876,918 shares of company stock worth $60,969,185 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Kellogg stock traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $71.69. 7,324 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,739,350. The stock has a market cap of $24.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.95, a PEG ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.65. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $69.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.28. Kellogg has a 12 month low of $59.54 and a 12 month high of $75.56.

Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.19. Kellogg had a net margin of 10.81% and a return on equity of 34.82%. The company had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.11 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Kellogg will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 31st. Kellogg’s payout ratio is 51.67%.

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snacks and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Middle East Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

