Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV Increases Stock Holdings in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV lifted its stake in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,220 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV’s holdings in CSX were worth $645,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CSX. Life Planning Partners Inc purchased a new position in CSX during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC purchased a new position in CSX during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Bank of New Hampshire purchased a new position in CSX during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. American National Bank boosted its holdings in CSX by 35.9% during the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 1,101 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares during the period. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in CSX during the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.81% of the company’s stock.

CSX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup lowered CSX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $45.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. StockNews.com lowered CSX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on CSX from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Raymond James reduced their target price on CSX from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their target price on CSX from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $38.57.

Shares of CSX traded down $0.43 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $28.69. The company had a trading volume of 219,288 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,471,877. CSX Co. has a 52-week low of $28.44 and a 52-week high of $38.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.55, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.22. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $31.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.29.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The transportation company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.01. CSX had a return on equity of 27.47% and a net margin of 29.98%. The firm had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.31 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that CSX Co. will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 27th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. CSX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.73%.

In other CSX news, Director John J. Zillmer sold 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.25, for a total transaction of $516,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 320,763 shares in the company, valued at $10,344,606.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

CSX Company Profile

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, automotive, minerals, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

