Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV Has $288,000 Position in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG)

Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV reduced its stake in shares of Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG – Get Rating) by 17.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 550 shares during the quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV’s holdings in Bunge were worth $288,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BG. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Bunge during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,225,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in Bunge by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 7,238 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $676,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in Bunge by 7,596.8% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 121,070 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $11,303,000 after acquiring an additional 119,497 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its position in Bunge by 276.1% during the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 25,762 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,405,000 after acquiring an additional 18,912 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Bunge by 41.5% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 54,052 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,046,000 after acquiring an additional 15,862 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.11% of the company’s stock.

In other Bunge news, insider Jerry Matthews Simmons, Jr. sold 44,666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.98, for a total transaction of $5,135,696.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 33,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,869,536.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:BG traded up $0.51 on Thursday, hitting $91.99. 7,139 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,623,398. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.49. Bunge Limited has a 52 week low of $71.73 and a 52 week high of $128.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.51. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $109.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $105.01.

Bunge (NYSE:BG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $4.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.24 by $1.02. The firm had revenue of $15.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.63 billion. Bunge had a return on equity of 28.87% and a net margin of 3.07%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.13 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Bunge Limited will post 12.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th will be given a $0.625 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 18th. This is a positive change from Bunge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.72%. Bunge’s payout ratio is currently 16.60%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BG. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Bunge from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Bunge from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Bunge from $140.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Bunge from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.00.

Bunge Limited operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Agribusiness, Refined and Specialty Oils, Milling, and Sugar and Bioenergy. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains primarily wheat and corn; and processes oilseeds into vegetable oils and protein meals.

