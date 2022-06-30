Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV Grows Stock Holdings in Bel Fuse Inc. (NASDAQ:BELFB)

Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV raised its position in shares of Bel Fuse Inc. (NASDAQ:BELFB – Get Rating) by 22.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 48,420 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,020 shares during the period. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV’s holdings in Bel Fuse were worth $864,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BELFB. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bel Fuse by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 544,851 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $7,045,000 after buying an additional 34,200 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bel Fuse by 51.1% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 429,105 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $5,334,000 after buying an additional 145,111 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in shares of Bel Fuse by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 295,594 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,822,000 after buying an additional 14,000 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bel Fuse by 31.0% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 290,041 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,747,000 after buying an additional 68,584 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in Bel Fuse during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,019,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.11% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:BELFB traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $15.45. 16,998 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 65,009. Bel Fuse Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.58 and a 12-month high of $20.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $193.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.22 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 3.05 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $16.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.19.

Bel Fuse ( NASDAQ:BELFB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $136.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $127.00 million. Bel Fuse had a return on equity of 13.73% and a net margin of 4.69%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.23) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Bel Fuse Inc. will post 2.04 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 15th will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 14th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.81%. Bel Fuse’s payout ratio is 13.08%.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Bel Fuse in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Bel Fuse Inc designs, manufactures, markets, and sells products that are used in the networking, telecommunication, high-speed data transmission, commercial aerospace, military, broadcasting, transportation, e-Mobility and broadcasting, and consumer electronic industries in the United States, Macao, the United Kingdom, Slovakia, Germany, Switzerland, and internationally.

