Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV Cuts Stock Position in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV cut its holdings in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB) by 13.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,553 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 1,148 shares during the quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $348,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ENB. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Enbridge during the third quarter worth $1,342,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Enbridge by 22.8% during the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,400 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $454,000 after buying an additional 2,120 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC boosted its stake in Enbridge by 19.0% during the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 16,003 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $636,000 after buying an additional 2,555 shares during the period. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. boosted its stake in Enbridge by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. now owns 18,790 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $734,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new position in Enbridge during the fourth quarter worth $72,000. 53.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ENB. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Enbridge from C$61.00 to C$62.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Enbridge from C$60.00 to C$65.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Enbridge from C$60.00 to C$67.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Enbridge in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their target price on shares of Enbridge from C$57.00 to C$60.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Enbridge currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.42.

Enbridge stock traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $42.20. The stock had a trading volume of 37,007 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,629,601. The company has a market cap of $85.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.34, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $44.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.11. Enbridge Inc. has a 52 week low of $36.21 and a 52 week high of $47.67.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The pipeline company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $11.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.76 billion. Enbridge had a return on equity of 10.40% and a net margin of 12.20%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.62 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th were issued a $0.669 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.34%. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio is presently 116.16%.

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

