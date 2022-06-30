Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV Boosts Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV raised its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 6.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,244 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 310 shares during the period. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $1,194,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Betterment LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 27,617,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,667,859,000 after purchasing an additional 75,571 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,607,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,043,971,000 after purchasing an additional 529,340 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 12,251,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,958,004,000 after buying an additional 56,407 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,065,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,947,475,000 after purchasing an additional 330,335 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WealthNavi Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. WealthNavi Inc. now owns 7,909,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,800,797,000 after buying an additional 246,478 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTI traded down $3.14 during trading on Thursday, reaching $187.12. 23,286 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,079,972. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $200.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $217.84. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $181.67 and a fifty-two week high of $244.06.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

