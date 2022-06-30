Invesco S&P 500 BuyWrite ETF (NYSEARCA:PBP) Shares Purchased by Independent Wealth Network Inc.

Independent Wealth Network Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 BuyWrite ETF (NYSEARCA:PBP – Get Rating) by 24.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,693 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,263 shares during the period. Independent Wealth Network Inc. owned 0.35% of Invesco S&P 500 BuyWrite ETF worth $505,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 BuyWrite ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 BuyWrite ETF by 248.2% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,479 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 BuyWrite ETF by 335.6% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 2,185 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 BuyWrite ETF during the 4th quarter worth $248,000. Finally, AlphaCentric Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 BuyWrite ETF in the 4th quarter worth $288,000.

Invesco S&P 500 BuyWrite ETF stock opened at $20.57 on Thursday. Invesco S&P 500 BuyWrite ETF has a 12 month low of $20.02 and a 12 month high of $26.35. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $21.34 and its 200-day moving average is $22.30.

