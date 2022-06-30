Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) Stock Position Trimmed by Objective Capital Management LLC

Objective Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 12.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 11,565 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,619 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ Trust makes up about 3.2% of Objective Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Objective Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $4,193,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE purchased a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. William Allan LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Syverson Strege & Co purchased a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. 42.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of QQQ opened at $283.80 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $300.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $339.49. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 52-week low of $269.28 and a 52-week high of $408.71.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.527 per share. This is a boost from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 21st. This represents a $2.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%.

About Invesco QQQ Trust (Get Rating)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

