Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) is Bullseye Investment Management LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

Bullseye Investment Management LLC cut its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,479 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,645 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ Trust comprises approximately 8.8% of Bullseye Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Bullseye Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $10,325,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. William Allan LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Syverson Strege & Co purchased a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors own 42.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust stock opened at $283.80 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $300.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $339.49. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 12 month low of $269.28 and a 12 month high of $408.71.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 22nd will be paid a $0.527 dividend. This represents a $2.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 21st. This is a positive change from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43.

About Invesco QQQ Trust

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

