Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) is Bay Rivers Group’s 3rd Largest Position

Bay Rivers Group lowered its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,362 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 235 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ Trust makes up about 3.7% of Bay Rivers Group’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Bay Rivers Group’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $5,207,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 230.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,573,181 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $630,247,000 after buying an additional 2,775,878 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 19.3% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,402,427 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,751,506,000 after purchasing an additional 712,630 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 108.8% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,285,127 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $511,288,000 after purchasing an additional 669,791 shares in the last quarter. Senator Investment Group LP purchased a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $262,979,000. Finally, CWM LLC bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $175,226,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of QQQ stock opened at $283.80 on Thursday. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 12-month low of $269.28 and a 12-month high of $408.71. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $300.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $339.49.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.527 per share. This represents a $2.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 21st. This is a positive change from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

