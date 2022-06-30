Intellipharmaceutics International Inc. (OTCMKTS:IPCIF) Short Interest Up 529.3% in June

Intellipharmaceutics International Inc. (OTCMKTS:IPCIF – Get Rating) (TSE:I) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 25,800 shares, a growth of 529.3% from the May 31st total of 4,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 16,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.6 days.

IPCIF remained flat at $$0.10 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.12 and its 200-day moving average is $0.13. Intellipharmaceutics International has a 52-week low of $0.08 and a 52-week high of $0.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.44 million, a P/E ratio of -0.37 and a beta of 1.61.

Get Intellipharmaceutics International alerts:

Intellipharmaceutics International (OTCMKTS:IPCIF – Get Rating) (TSE:I) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 14th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.08 million for the quarter.

Intellipharmaceutics International Inc, a pharmaceutical company, researches, develops, and manufactures novel and generic controlled-release and targeted-release oral solid dosage drugs in the United States. It develops various drug delivery systems, product candidates, and a pipeline of products based on its patented Hypermatrix technology in various therapeutic areas, including neurology, cardiovascular, gastrointestinal tract, diabetes, and pain.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Intellipharmaceutics International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intellipharmaceutics International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.