Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Purchased by Monarch Capital Management Inc.

Monarch Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 98,669 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 945 shares during the quarter. Monarch Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $4,890,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Intel by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,090 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $777,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Intel by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD now owns 43,737 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,252,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Capital One Financial Corp increased its position in Intel by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Capital One Financial Corp now owns 15,773 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $812,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the period. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC increased its position in Intel by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 3,371 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $174,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the period. Finally, Baldwin Brothers LLC MA increased its position in Intel by 1.8% during the first quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 12,353 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $612,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.74% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO David Zinsner acquired 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $44.73 per share, for a total transaction of $246,015.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $393,758.19. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

INTC opened at $37.29 on Thursday. Intel Co. has a 1-year low of $36.60 and a 1-year high of $57.46. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.93. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market cap of $152.48 billion, a PE ratio of 6.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.60.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The chip maker reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $18.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.32 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 21.67% and a net margin of 31.68%. Intel’s revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.39 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Saturday, May 7th were issued a $0.365 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 5th. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.92%. Intel’s payout ratio is currently 24.25%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Intel from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Barclays set a $45.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group set a $60.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, April 29th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Intel from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $41.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.72.

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

